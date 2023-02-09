MediaFit Ukraine: "We were the only Ukrainian media left in the occupied territory"

Immediately following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, media outlets all over Ukraine were beset by challenges on all fronts. Beyond the power outages, air raid sirens and interruptions to communications channels, they faced total collapse of their advertising revenue after just a few days. It put local, independent media in a nearly impossible economic position at a time when they were needed most.

"The working conditions of journalists in Ukraine were already precarious before due to the COVID-19 pandemic and structural changes in the media landscape," said Helène Champagne, DW Akademie's program director for Media Fit. "Since the outbreak of the war, however, the top issue has become the survival of media pluralism."

In cooperation with Lviv Media Forum, ABO and the Media Development Foundation, the MediaFit program was able to provide crisis management support alongside financial grants to 42 media outlets so they can continue to cover their core costs and provide much-needed coverage, while adapting to the ever-changing situation on the ground.

Participants from all parts of Ukraine recently met in person for the first time at a safe location in Poland to share experiences and learn from each other.

"Giving up was not an option": MediaFit conferenze for Ukrainian media professionals

MediaFit is funded by the EU and co-financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The program originally focused on economic aspects of media and media innovation in southern and eastern Ukraine. Now it focuses on rapid survival assistance in times of war for 14 independent regional media.