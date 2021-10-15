  1. Inhalt
From our projects and partners

Kenya: Journalism trainings in refugee camps

In the Kakuma refugee camp and Kalobeyei Settlement in northern Kenya, DW Akademie and FilmAid Kenya are training refugees to report stories and news from their communities. 

Trailer: Time to strengthen the media

What we offer
Publication: Radio in a post-pandemic world

​​​​​​​Strategies for how community media outlets can continue to serve their audiences through the uncertainty of a post-coronavirus environment. 