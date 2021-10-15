Allan Cheboi and his team at Code for Africa have developed strategies to uncover disinformation campaigns in Africa.
The COVID-19 pandemic impacts the work of media professionals worldwide. Investigative journalist Andrés Bermúdez Liévano speaks about how journalists cope in Colombia.
More than 800 indigenous youth share with the media how they protect themselves from both COVID-19 and disinformation.
Abaas Mpindi, CEO of the Media Challenge Initiative (MCI) in Uganda on the pandemic being an opportunity for creativity.
MISA Malawi's Teresa Chirwa-Ndanga describes the importance of local media and their challenges.
In the Kakuma refugee camp and Kalobeyei Settlement in northern Kenya, DW Akademie and FilmAid Kenya are training refugees to report stories and news from their communities.
Networking, collaboration and trust: three solutions of media experts from Colombia, Egypt and Malawi.
Strategies for how community media outlets can continue to serve their audiences through the uncertainty of a post-coronavirus environment.
© 2024 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Privacy Settings |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version