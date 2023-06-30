Crisis Communication Chapter: Creating a network for reliable information during a crisis

The explosion in mis- and disinformation related to COVID-19 was so rampant that the World Health Organization declared an "infodemic". It hit populations living in refugee camps and informal settlements especially hard due to already existing limitations on access to reliable information. This was compounded by a lack of representation and lines of communication to their local governments.

The Crisis Communication Chapter (CCC) initiative responded to this need by creating projects that deal directly with challenges facing communities that are outside of the reach of traditional communication channels. CCCs focus on hyper-local approaches that bring together representatives from three sectors – public institutions, civil society and the media – to distribute reliable information to the public in a crisis situation.

Launched during the pandemic

The CCC project started in 2021 through funding from the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) as part of the Global Crisis Initiative. Beginning during the height of the pandemic, COVID-19 was the main focus in the first phase of the CCC project, which initially covered three countries: Kenya, Zambia and Mongolia.

With the collaboration of local partners, DW Akademie established three chapters, all of which were close to the national capitals in informal settlements. The settlements, while unique and disconnected from each other, all shared common challenges: people lacked access to basic resources, utilities and official representation in their governments. And all three suffered from misinformation.

DW Akademie then provided training to local partners, enabling them to analyze the situation locally and develop individual plans according to the kind of approaches needed. For example, in Zambia, they use drama and roleplaying to help fight misinformation.

Kenya: The Crisis Communication Chapter trains residents to raise the awareness about Covid-19

"When information comes from government institutions, people have a resentment," said Jane Chirwa, project manager of CCC at the Zambia chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa. "By including civil society and adapting drama, we have managed to reach people who otherwise would not be reached."

In Mongolia, the approach was significantly different. The CCC instead focused on building the capacities of government workers.

"Most important was the participation of the government," said Gunjidma Gongor, director of the Media Council of Mongolia. "We trained everyone in how to put themselves in someone else's shoes and how to accept different perspectives."

The CCC expands its scope and countries

In the second year, Kyrgyzstan and Moldova were included, and the project was adapted to focus on the consequences of the war in Ukraine. In collaboration with local media, the Moldova CCC decided to target young people by introducing a competition on how to save energy. Through the campaign, children in Ungheni became aware of the best energy-saving practices for private households and individuals.

Limited heating, limited electricity: In yurt settlements in Mongolia, tailored information is essential

"The concept of crisis communication is complicated, but in the CCC, we learned how to structure a message and speak to the public," said Elena Burlacu, a teacher at Professional School Ungheni, who was able to get 42 schools involved in the competition.

In Kyrgyzstan, the CCC concept was introduced to a network of local media. Following recent conflicts over rising fuel prices and inflation, the group decided to focus on "economic literacy" by explaining the mechanisms behind inflation and price increases. The CCC was able to test the effectiveness of the campaign through a focus group.

"Before, we were very angry when there was a price increase in the goods at the market, but after this information, we realized that the sellers also struggle to fund their businesses and make a living," a focus group participant responded.

The future of the CCC

In Mongolia, the CCC currently has two groups in the capital Ulaanbaatar and was asked by the government to set up a third chapter in the section of the country that borders Russia. The region faces an influx of people fleeing conscription in the Russian military. Discussions about elevating the CCC to a national level have been promising.

Gunjidma Gongor works with local officials to build lines of communication within a yurt district in Ulaanbaatar

Whereas Zambia has begun an informational campaign on a recent cholera outbreak, the Kenyan CCC focuses on the ongoing volatile political discussion. Local partners are trying to build bridges between communities after an especially divisive presidential election in 2022.

During a final conference in Bonn earlier this year, representatives from all chapters met in person for the first time, exchanging experience and lessons learned. For Burlacu, the project has opened her eyes to the importance of civic engagement.

"I realized in meeting the others how much potential there is in our community," she said.

The Crisis Communication Chapters were funded by the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) as part of the Global Crisis Initiative. The initial project length of one year was extended to the beginning of 2023. As the financing has come to an end for the time being, all chapters are exploring new avenues to support the chapters.