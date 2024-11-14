Ukraine: Media literacy in an active war zone

Russia's war in Ukraine is also an information war. So, what can experts from Ukraine and region teach us about Media and information literacy in an active war zone?

Here are our top 5 takeaways from the conference "Media Literacy in Times of War and Global Transformations" this week:

Everyone can be susceptible to misinformation, especially during challenging times like wars. Factors like information overload, societal polarization, and economic instability make people more vulnerable to disinformation that targets their insecurities. AI is multiplying misinformation risks. The ethical implications of AI in media literacy require immediate attention. At the same time, AI gives a lot of opportunities for MIL educators. MIL needs local context. Older adults in different Ukrainian regions, for example, have varying levels of confidence in distinguishing fake news, emphasizing the importance of regional adaptations in media literacy initiatives. Impact measurement matters. There needs to be evaluation systems to track the real impact of these programs on audiences, especially in terms of behavioral change. Stakeholder collaboration is key. From international organizations to local governments and tech companies, a multi-perspective approach helps address media literacy challenges in the digital age on a larger scale.

The event was organized by Ukrainian Media and Communication Institute and supported by the BMZ, the OSCE Support Programme for Ukraine, The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), and ZINC Network.