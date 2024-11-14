Ukraine: Media literacy in an active war zone

What can experts from Ukraine and region teach us about Media and information literacy in an active war zone? Here are the top 5 takeaways from the conference "Media Literacy in Times of War and Global Transformations".
Russia's war in Ukraine is also an information war. So, what can experts from Ukraine and region teach us about Media and information literacy in an active war zone?
Here are our top 5 takeaways from the conference "Media Literacy in Times of War and Global Transformations" this week:
The event was organized by Ukrainian Media and Communication Institute and supported by the BMZ, the OSCE Support Programme for Ukraine, The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), and ZINC Network.
DW Akademie has been active in Ukraine since 2014, promoting freedom of expression, media viability and balanced reporting. It supports the public broadcaster in informing the population during the ongoing war.