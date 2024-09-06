Story posts: Engaging audiences using an innovative approach with Digital Innovations for Peace

The Digital Innovations for Peace (DIP) project has consistently hosted monthly training events since June 2022 to its network of over 3,000 journalists from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. With over 24,000 followers on Facebook, the initiative not only disseminates valuable journalistic resources but also promotes a collaborative environment among journalists, enhancing their ability to engage and inform their audiences more effectively.

Revolutionizing content dissemination

The term "story post" refers to a novel method of sharing content on social media platforms, primarily Facebook and Instagram. A story post typically consists of a series of square-formatted images with overlaying text, encapsulating a brief story within the image text, and supplemented by more comprehensive details and background in the accompanying post description. This innovative format has gained significant traction on major journalism platforms such as DW, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and The Economist, demonstrating its efficacy in capturing audience engagement and ensuring content consumption.

Empowering journalists with practical skills

The training sessions in April 2024 were meticulously designed to provide participants with both a theoretical understanding and the practical skills necessary to create story posts. The first session introduced the essentials of story posts, their effectiveness, and production techniques. The second session delved into the artful integration of imagery in story posts, emphasizing the importance of visual storytelling. The final session introduced Canva (free version) as a versatile tool for crafting story posts, allowing participants to translate their ideas into visually appealing content.

The interactive nature of the sessions was a standout feature, with at least a dozen participants attending across all three days, and an average of 45 participants per session. Attendees actively engaged in meaningful dialogue with the trainer, posing questions and discussing the nuances of story post creation. To reinforce learning, the sessions included optional assignments, encouraging participants to craft their own story posts for review and feedback. A select group of participants embraced this challenge, producing exemplary story posts that showcased the immediate impact and practicality of the skills imparted.

A Resounding Success

The enthusiasm of participants and success of these training sessions highlights the importance of practical skill-building in empowering journalists to use innovative storytelling techniques in their work.

As the DIP project continues to expand its reach and impact, the focus on promoting a collaborative and supportive network of journalists remains at its core. By equipping journalists with the tools and knowledge to create engaging content, the DIP project is not only enhancing the quality of journalism in the MENA region but also contributing to a more informed and engaged public.

The "Digital Innovations for Peace" initiative is funded by the European Union.