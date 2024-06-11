Do No Harm: Researching and communicating safely from the Amazon

In the Peruvian Amazon forest, a regular contributor to the online news site Servindi, recently fell silent while starting to work on a security protocol to cover environmental issues. He stopped attending face-to-face and virtual meetings, and only when the media team visited him at his home did he reveal the reason: recurring threats for his journalistic work and fear of further reprisals for sharing it.

Latin America tops statistics on violence against environmental defenders and journalists. At the same time, fear prevents them from sharing their situation with the media they work for. With no formal security protocols for community or local media, each journalist deals with situations by intuition.

On the other hand, just as violence in the Amazon is closely related to resource extraction, from oil and mining operations to illegal fishing or drug trafficking, journalism is also a resource that can be extracted. Too often, journalists take from the communities the information it is interested in and leave the local population with the consequences of what was published.

In the face of these challenges, DW Akademie and its local partners, Agenda Propia in Colombia, CORAPE in Ecuador and Servindi in Peru, advocate for "Do No Harm." This approach usually aims to prevent international cooperation projects from generating unintentional harm in communities. The same principle applies to protecting communicators, information sources and local population throughout all reporting stages.

DW Akademie's partner representatives work together on their security protocols

No independent journalism without safety

"Reporting from the Amazon is very risky," said William Barbarán González, a radio broadcaster from the Amazonian department of Ucayali in Peru. "Almost all river basins are controlled and you cannot enter without authorization."

Aware of the dangers, communicators like Barbarán take daily precautions. They inform someone they trust about their plans, avoid accompanying threatened indigenous leaders or warn local authorities of their presence in the area. But these practices are not systematized or formalized as common guidelines.

Together with its partners, DW Akademie supports the development of security protocols for Amazonian journalists. To achieve this, it conducted a joint mapping of the actors and the context, followed by advice from expert organizations such as Periodistas Sin Cadenas in Ecuador and Mongabay Latam in Peru.

"It is an opportunity to formalize these mechanisms and define the roles in the team: how a threat is processed, how a protocol is activated or when to seek support from other entities," said Alexa Vélez, editor of Mongabay Latam and a project advisor.

CORAPE, DW Akademie's partner in Ecuador, developed a security protocol together with representatives of its community media network in the Amazon

From extraction journalism to joint work

Safety measures must consider not only the protection of journalists but also the possible harm to sources who provide local information and could potentially suffer reprisals after publication.

"Some media film community protests, for example, without taking into account the risk for those under threat from armed actors," explained Jorge Agurto, Servindi's intercultural media director. Journalism under the umbrella of Do No Harm can be translated into the direct inclusion of local communities in content production or greater coordination between national media and local communicators.

These recommendations are the basis for the media to develop their own safety protocols for communicators, sources and communities, and can be adapted to their contexts. A commitment to Do No Harm guarantees safe local and community journalism with the potential to influence policy and social change.

CORAPE: The reality of community media in Amazonia Joint work between Germany and Ecuador Peter Limbourg, director general of DW, Carsten Von Nahmen, managing director of DW Akademie and Rodrigo Villarzú, head of Latin America at DW Akademie, visited Coordinadora de Medios Comunitarios Populares y Educativos del Ecuador (CORAPE) facilities, as well as GIZ Ecuador and the Council for the Development and Promotion of Information and Communication.

CORAPE: The reality of community media in Amazonia A key step toward secure journalism In the presence of DW and DW Akademie representatives and Ursula Götz, head of international relations at DW, CORAPE handed over its security protocol, recently published in the DW Akademie project's framework, to its network of community media and national communication authorities. Jorge Guachamín, secretary general of CORAPE, oversaw the handover.

CORAPE: The reality of community media in Amazonia Only safe journalism can contribute to the community "Local journalists expose abuses in these regions, ranging from corruption and drug trafficking to environmental destruction," said von Nahmen. "That's why safety measures are essential to their work. They put their lives at risk. They need state protection. This protocol helps to identify the dangers and to know how to act."

CORAPE: The reality of community media in Amazonia A community and collaborative protocol The security protocol will help community media and journalists, so CORAPE network representatives participated in its creation, review and validation including left to right, Keta Llerena from Eco Amazónico (Puyo), Javier Jaramillo from Radio La Voz del Upano (Macas) and Víctor Gómez from Radio Sucumbíos.

CORAPE: The reality of community media in Amazonia Exchanges from the territory Rupay Gualinga was among the communicators with whom the DW and DW Akademie delegation exchanged ideas. Gualinga is a Pakkiru Peoples and Nationalities collaborator, which works for the territory's legal recognition and the Kichwa Nationality of Pastaza's right to self-governance in the Ecuadorian Amazon.

CORAPE: The reality of community media in Amazonia Increased vulnerability, greater protection In a context of violence against communicators, women face additional challenges. That is why their contribution to the protocol's development was key, allowing them to consider their own risks and needs. From left to right: Alicia Zhuira of the Provincial Federation of the Shuar Nationality of Zamora Chinchipe and Keta Llerena of Eco Amazónico.

CORAPE: The reality of community media in Amazonia Information from and for the community Among the visits to the CORAPE member community radio stations, the DW and DW Akademie team spoke with members of Radio Puyo, the Catholic radio station in Pastaza, as well as with Bishop Rafael Cob García. The radio station's work focuses on human rights in the region.

CORAPE: The reality of community media in Amazonia Connecting journalistic realities DW Akademie representatives also visited the CORAPE offices in Quito, where the news channel's studio is located. In the photo, Paul Salas, production director, shares the experience of the team that produces sound and audiovisual content with his colleagues Nicol Mendoza (in blue) and Orlando Caiza Tixilema (in red), an indigenous Kichwa communicator.

CORAPE: The reality of community media in Amazonia The beginning of a fruitful path DW and DW Akademie continue to support CORAPE and its network of community media as they continue to work to strengthen human rights in the Amazon region.



Since 2023, DW Akademie has been developing the project "Journalism and Protection of the Amazon," promoted by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, together with its local partners Agenda Propia, CORAPE and Servindi in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. The goal is to enable local and community media to collect and provide information securely to civil society organizations so that they, in turn, can use it for political advocacy at the local, national and international levels.