Why do you believe in investigative journalism?

Rodney Sieh, founder and editor of FrontPageAfrica, Liberia

"Investigative journalism is the heart and soul of my body of work. It is what drives our newspaper, FrontPageAfrica, to expose the ills in post-war Liberia. We delve deep into issues that few dare to venture in, hoping to not just curb graft and bad governance but also to speak truth to power. It is the only fountain from which a nation’s conscience can be awakened for the common good."