DW Akademie and the École Publique de Journalisme de Tours launch new French language Master's program in international journalism

The first ten students are from Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, Burkina Faso and Côte d'Ivoire and are the new program’s first intake. These young journalists come from French speaking Africa and would like to continue their training abroad to help strengthen the media in their home countries. They will begin their studies in the fall semester 2024/2025 in Bonn.

The first ten students will begin their studies in the fall semester 2024/2025 in Bonn.

The MFJI is a cooperation between the École Publique de Journalisme de Tours (EPJT), the University of Tours and DW Akademie, and is aimed at media professionals from French speaking countries in North and West Africa. DW Akademie is offering the MFJI based on years of experience with its English language International Media Studies (IMS) degree program. The IMS, like the MFJI, is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

François Delattre, Ambassador of France to Germany: “The French language Master's program in international journalism is a great initiative by DW Akademie and the École Publique de Journalisme de Tours. It is a superb example of Franco-German cooperation that goes beyond bilateral cooperation and is aimed primarily at young people in North and West African countries. This new Master's program also reflects a genuine interest in promoting Francophone journalism beyond the Rhine River. It was a pleasure to welcome the first MFJI students at the French Embassy, and I sincerely wish the program and those who benefit from it every success.”

Dr. Bärbel Kofler MdB, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development: “Disinformation is a major challenge of our time and is why we need well-trained journalists. After all, how can decisions be made, or fair elections be held, without knowing how to distinguish facts from rumors or attempts at manipulation? This is why independent quality media, with its reports based on facts, are essential for decision-making processes in a democracy. These media also play a key role in sustainable global development.”

Peter Limbourg, Director General of Deutsche Welle (DW): “The MFJI enables talented young journalists to strengthen freedom of the press and freedom of information and expression in their own countries. The new Master's degree program is a perfect match with the goals and understanding of DW Akademie and Deutsche Welle. Independent media require well-trained experts, and we are proud to contribute to skills development with the MFJI. And, with the EPJT, we have found a partner that is recognized both in France and the francophone world.”

Laurent Bigot, Director of the École Publique de Journalisme de Tours: “The MFJI is a continuation of cooperations the EPJT has had for many years in numerous African countries: to train and strengthen journalists and the media, and to combat disinformation. Collaborating with DW Akademie will enhance the effect our programs have on quality French language journalism.”

The MFJI is a postgraduate Master's degree program for junior staff who work in the French-speaking media sector and who not only want to strengthen their skills in journalism and media management but also widen their professional and international perspective. The program is aimed primarily at media professionals from francophone countries in North Africa and West Africa, and particularly those from Tunisia, Morocco, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal and Burkina Faso.

The new two-year Master's program is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. Students receive a two-year scholarship to cover their study and living costs.

The degree program: Bonn, Tours and the francophone world

The MFJI is a full-time four-semester Master's degree program held in three locations: the program gets underway in Bonn, continues in Tours (France) and concludes in the student’s home country. The first two semesters are held at DW Akademie in Bonn. The curriculum consists of five pillars: journalism practice; specialist journalism; media management; media, society and information; and language and communication skills.

Carsten von Nahmen, Managing Director DW Akademie (middle), thanked all the partners involved

Students spend their third semester and part of the fourth semester at the École Publique de Journalisme de Tours and take part in the regular EPJT Master's journalism degree program. They can also specialize here in a medium of their choice. Studying in Bonn and Tours offers foreign students an international focus and an opportunity to broaden their perspective.

For the final part of the fourth semester, students return to their home country to do a three-month internship. They can do this internship with one of DW Akademie's project partners. Students complete their internship in their own country, making it easier for them to (re-)enter the local media market.

Upon completing the program, graduates receive a French Master's degree that is awarded by the University of Tours, and a graduation certificate from DW Akademie and the EPJT.

Our partner university

The École Publique de Journalisme de Tours (EPJT - Université de Tours) is one of 14 universities that offer journalism studies recognized by the French journalists' association. For more than 50 years, the EPJT has offered education and training for journalists in France and the French speaking world. The focus is on Media and Information Literacy, fact-checking and combating disinformation.

DW Akademie’s Master’s programs

The new Master’s program complements DW Akademie’s existing English-language Master's program. The International Media Studies (IMS) was launched in 2009 in Bonn as an addition to DW Akademie's regional media development projects. The IMS is a cooperation with the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences and the University of Bonn, and more than 260 media experts have successfully completed the program since it began. Students come primarily from partner countries of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Development and Cooperation as well as from other transition and developing countries. The IMS is conducted in English and accepts approximately 30 students each year.