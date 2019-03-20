The Master's Program is a four-semester, full-time program. The curriculum combines the disciplines media and development, journalism, communications and media management.

This is a joint project together with the University of Bonn, the Bonn Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences and Deutsche Welle, Germany's international broadcaster with headquarters in Bonn.

This unique Master's Program is conducted in English and is designed for young students from developing and transition countries who have previous media experience.

The program offers an unparalleled mix of research, lectures and practical experience and prepares students for careers in the communications and media industries. As media become increasingly set in a global context it's important that media professionals understand the close connection between the media and development cooperation.

The Master's Program trains students – personally and professionally – to be competent media experts. Students will acquire the theoretical knowledge and practical skills that are essential for a career in the media sector. They will be able to meet specific occupational requirements with expertise and communicative independence.

The Master's Program prepares our Alumni for the challenges of leadership positions in the international media field.