Constructive Journalism Fellows 2023 – Who are they?

Rukia Nabbanja, Uganda

Rukia Nabbanja loves to tell positive stories about Africa and to change the narrative that tends to be tainted. She is focused on climate and environmental stories with a constructive perspective. She also explores stories about mental health, especially with respect to African men. She hopes that her stories can mend the hearts of those who have been affected by negative news frames.