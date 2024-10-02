Youth and podcasting: Benefits both behind the mic and in front of the speakers

Everyone who’s reading this article is – it’s about 100% certain – a fan of podcasts. So there’s no real need to sell the benefits of listening to or creating them. Still, there might be a perception that young people these days are only interested in video (see TikTok and YouTube) and that podcasting’s not really a thing for this cohort.

While those two platforms are indeed where lots of young people hang out, audio podcasts for youth should not be discounted. There are real upsides for youth with audio content, either on the receiving or making end of things in the area of education, entertainment and skill-building. Let’s look at a few of them.

On the listener's side

Some of the benefits for young people, especially younger kids, is boosting their listening skills and sparking imagination and curiosity – especially around storytelling. Unlike with screens, where images are provided, listening to audio encourages young people to picture scenes and characters in their minds – the “theater of the mind” so often talked about in radio training. Imagining those pictures involves a different cognitive process than watching a video.

Educators are using podcasts in the classroom, helping kids build literacy skills by practicing their listening comprehension of complex texts that are both conversational and formal. Many teachers also like the huge diversity of subjects and content out there that appeals to young people. Podcasts also give students a chance to hear examples of effective communication methods beyond traditional text-based stories.

Plus, children are naturally curious, and podcasts can feed that curiosity with all the many topics on offer, from science and stories to entertainment and, well, whatever. All the diversity makes the content often more engaging than traditional educational content. Kids can explore their favorite topics or discover new interests easily on their own, and they can do it on the go.

Unlike television or video content, podcasts can be enjoyed anywhere. Kids can be outside walking or running instead of sitting in their rooms staring at a screen. For parents who worry their kids don’t get outdoors enough or would like to see screen time reduced, this is a win-win.

On the production side

While listening certainly has its benefits, creating podcasts has even more. Sure, this might not be realistic for the under-ten set (but hey, who knows?), tweens and teens can certainly try their hand at production. Even if they don’t end up with the audiences of Joe Rogan, they’ll gain a panoply of new skills, such as creativity, critical thinking, structuring of information, planning, research, writing and presentation. Not to mention the valuable technical skills as they learn to record and edit audio.

Creating a podcast allows youth to express their thoughts, share their passions (anime and Marvel, anyone?), tell their own stories and talk about ideas and topics that matter to them. While kids have had a few media outlets in the past where they could express their ideas – magazines and TV shows for children and teens – those were all usually managed by adults. Podcasting expands that horizon enormously and puts control into the hands of youth, letting them tell their own stories the way they want to, often with a perspective refreshingly different than that of adults.

One of the less tangible benefits is confidence-building. Creating something and sharing it with others – maybe it’s a funny story or series, an interview or a talk about science or sports – in the end, the experience of accomplishment and a job well done does much of kids’ self-esteem. When their family, friends or even a wider audience hears their work, they realize that their voices and ideas matter.

