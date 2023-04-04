 What’s next for the IMS scholars? | Master's Degree | DW | 04.04.2023

Master's Degree

What’s next for the IMS scholars?

IMS scholarship recipients will be completing the Master's Degree in their home countries for the first time since the program started.

Stipendiatinnen und Stipendiaten im IMS-Masterstudiengang der DW Akademie

The group of ten scholarship holders from the 2021 IMS intake

After three successful and exciting semesters at the DW Akademie in Bonn, the 10 BMZ and DAAD scholarship holders from Ghana, Mexico, Colombia, Uganda, Ethiopia, Uzbekistan, Indonesia and Peru returned home at the end of February 2023 to complete their studies.

This new approach to the master's program was introduced to achieve deeper regionalization. Against this background, cooperation agreements have been signed with partner universities in the students' home countries in order to support the supervision of the scholars in preparation of their master's theses on-site.

This regional anchoring is intended to help ensure that more internationally qualified media professionals are available locally and to help integration into the domestic labor market for both junior staff and future executives in the media sector.

In this spirit, we wish all participants a successful and productive last semester!

Field reports from some of the scholars will be shared here soon.

International Media Studies: Registrar’s office, Ira Fröhlich and Irene Najjemba

Registrar's office

Mon - Fri | 9 am - 4 pm (UTC+1)

E: ims@dw.com

T:+ 49.228.429-2892

Bewerbungsprozss IMS

Application Process

The application period for the 14th intake of the IMS Master's Degree has ended.