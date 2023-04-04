What’s next for the IMS scholars?

After three successful and exciting semesters at the DW Akademie in Bonn, the 10 BMZ and DAAD scholarship holders from Ghana, Mexico, Colombia, Uganda, Ethiopia, Uzbekistan, Indonesia and Peru returned home at the end of February 2023 to complete their studies.

This new approach to the master's program was introduced to achieve deeper regionalization. Against this background, cooperation agreements have been signed with partner universities in the students' home countries in order to support the supervision of the scholars in preparation of their master's theses on-site.

This regional anchoring is intended to help ensure that more internationally qualified media professionals are available locally and to help integration into the domestic labor market for both junior staff and future executives in the media sector.

In this spirit, we wish all participants a successful and productive last semester!

Field reports from some of the scholars will be shared here soon.