DW Akademie, International Media Studies, Oscar Schlenker, Alumni

"We journalists have a responsibility to not just inform the public but to also explain, analyze and be critical."

Oscar Schlenker is a graduate of the IMS Master’s program and works for the Asociación Civil Consorcio Desarrollo y Justicia, an NGO, in Venezuela. He says he still benefits from things he learned in the IMS program.
Emmy Chirchir, Absolventin International Media Studies, DW Akademie

IMS alumna Emmy Chirchir from Kenya: "It's the chance of a lifetime!"

Emmy Chirchir graduated from the IMS program in 2011 and has since worked for the United Nations and the World Bank and co-founded a consulting firm.
DW Akademie, Alumna l Helen Mendes

“Ten years since graduating, I still think about these classes!”

Helen Mendes was part of the IMS class of 2010-2012. She has since pursued a career in science journalism in Brazil. Here, she talks about how the program has helped her find her path.
DW Akademie - International Media Studies Masterstudiengang - 11. Jahrgang 2019-2021 | Luis Pesce

International Media Studies Master: “These classes will be extremely useful”

Former student Luis Pesce explains why others should apply for the International Media Studies master's program.
You Y Ly, eine ehemalige IMS Studentin

“Studying in the IMS Master’s Program is like working at the UN.”

You Y Ly is a former IMS student and now successful in the media sector in her home country Cambodia. Find out how the IMS program impacted her professional and personal life.
Christine Wandolo, IMS alumna from Kenya

IMS alumna Christine Wandolo: "It was like having the whole world in one place"

Christine Wandolo from Kenya is a 2011 graduate of the IMS program. She founded a media consulting firm and is a lecturer at the Daystar University in Nairobi, Kenya.
Ofelia Harms Arruti is currently DW's correspondent in Bogotá

"We widely discussed ethical issues in journalism"

Ofelia Harms, IMS-alumna from Mexico, is DW’s correspondent for Latin America. She will be working in DW’s office in Bogotá, Colombia until January 2019.
Eshioke Egielewa Peter

"Politicisation of media remains a big challenge"

Peter Egielewa from Nigeria graduated from the IMS program in 2016. He is now a University lecturer, Director of Communications and Newspaper Editor in his home country.

Nataliia Manych

"The most valuable experience: Thinking outside of the box!"

Nataliia Manych, IMS-alumna from Ukraine, is working as an Associate Professor at the Department of Journalism and Publishing of Luhansk Taras Shevchenko National University.

IMS Alumni Jenny Navarro bei La Posta

"Mobile Journalism is one of the challenges at work"

Jenny Navarro, Ecuadorian photojournalist and 2017 graduate of the IMS works as a multimedia journalist for a new digital media platform in her home country Ecuador, called La Posta.

Inga Höglund from Latvia and Evgenua Belyaeva from Russland are graduates of the IMS program (photo: Sayed Musaddiq).

"One country, hundreds of nations, thousands of stories"

Inga Höglund from Estonia and Evgenia Belyaeva from Russia are graduates of the IMS program. Their new blog "Multicoolty" takes a look at Germany as a multicultural society.
Chheng Niem (photo: Charlotte Hauswedell/DW Akademie).

"Using the knowledge I have gained"

It's exciting times for the Cambodian Chheng Niem, who has just successfully completed his master's in International Media Studies in Bonn. Now he hopes to help improve the media situation in his home country.
Alumni Nachmittag IMS Masterprogramm

IMS alumni afternoon: The future looks promising

Six graduates from the International Media Studies Master’s program recently visited to share their experiences with current students.