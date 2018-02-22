Oscar Schlenker is a graduate of the IMS Master’s program and works for the Asociación Civil Consorcio Desarrollo y Justicia, an NGO, in Venezuela. He says he still benefits from things he learned in the IMS program.
Emmy Chirchir graduated from the IMS program in 2011 and has since worked for the United Nations and the World Bank and co-founded a consulting firm.
Helen Mendes was part of the IMS class of 2010-2012. She has since pursued a career in science journalism in Brazil. Here, she talks about how the program has helped her find her path.
Former student Luis Pesce explains why others should apply for the International Media Studies master's program.
You Y Ly is a former IMS student and now successful in the media sector in her home country Cambodia. Find out how the IMS program impacted her professional and personal life.
Christine Wandolo from Kenya is a 2011 graduate of the IMS program. She founded a media consulting firm and is a lecturer at the Daystar University in Nairobi, Kenya.
Ofelia Harms, IMS-alumna from Mexico, is DW’s correspondent for Latin America. She will be working in DW’s office in Bogotá, Colombia until January 2019.
Peter Egielewa from Nigeria graduated from the IMS program in 2016. He is now a University lecturer, Director of Communications and Newspaper Editor in his home country.
Nataliia Manych, IMS-alumna from Ukraine, is working as an Associate Professor at the Department of Journalism and Publishing of Luhansk Taras Shevchenko National University.
Jenny Navarro, Ecuadorian photojournalist and 2017 graduate of the IMS works as a multimedia journalist for a new digital media platform in her home country Ecuador, called La Posta.
Inga Höglund from Estonia and Evgenia Belyaeva from Russia are graduates of the IMS program. Their new blog "Multicoolty" takes a look at Germany as a multicultural society.
It's exciting times for the Cambodian Chheng Niem, who has just successfully completed his master's in International Media Studies in Bonn. Now he hopes to help improve the media situation in his home country.
Six graduates from the International Media Studies Master’s program recently visited to share their experiences with current students.
Impressions from 10 years IMS: Russian speaking alumni report on their everyday-working lives (article in Russian)
