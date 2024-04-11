Western Balkans: Consultancy in Journalism and Media Development

DW Akademie is currently seeking experts to lead engaging consultancy processes in a diverse range of subjects, including short video formats, photography, multimedia and multiplatform journalism, investigative journalism and fact-checking, social media development, and video production in the Western Balkan region.

Find all details and contact persons in the downloads section

Prospective candidates should possess the ability to deliver sessions in

English. Possessing proficiency in at least one Western Balkan language and a completed Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop by DW Akademie are an advantage. Effective communication skills, the ability to simplify complex concepts, and working with participants on different levels of experience are fundamental.

Candidates may apply as individual freelancers or private entrepreneurs but need to clearly indicate their status and provide essential details, along with an estimate of maximum working days for 2024 and a transparent fee-per-day breakdown.



Apply by April 23, 2024 (5 PM, CET)