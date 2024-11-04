Want a better podcast? Try starting with a self-audit

So you’ve launched your podcast. Well done! And it’s been running for a few months, maybe longer. Congrats, again. But now that you’re in the groove, it might be time to take a step back and ask yourself: how can I make this better?

Doing a self-critique of your show, or a podcast audit, can help you look carefully at your show from your listeners’ point of view. Sometimes when people hear the word “critique” or “audit”, visions of a waterfall of negativity start circulating in their heads. Or, maybe a visit from the tax authorities. Neither are very appealing.

But a good podcast audit should look at what you’re doing well alongside where you might do better. It’s about constructive, not destructive, criticism.

Here are some tips about giving yourself a constructive critique without spiraling into self-recrimination where you end up lying on the floor in a fetal position.

Listen to past episodes

Depending on how big your back catalog is, you might not be able to listen to every past episode. But at least pick a selection, maybe 3-4 episodes, and jot down notes on what worked well and what didn’t. Listen closely to the structure and format of your episodes, sound quality and host delivery. See if you can listen like someone just discovering your show. Is the intro good? Does it hook you? Basically, would you listen to this if it wasn’t your show?

Make sure your show’s audio – sound quality and editing – is high quality

Review the audio quality

Audio quality can make or break a podcast. With so many shows out there, if the audio isn’t top notch, people are likely to tune out. You might need to get a better microphone, change your studio (or living room) set-up to reduce background noise, and watch some YouTube tutorials to take your editing skills up a notch. Are you levels consistent or do they go up and down? Are your P’s popping like crazy? Does everything sound echoey or muffled? These problems distract from your content and will keep your show from growing.

Look at show structure

A strong episode usually has a clear beginning, middle and end. Break it down like this: is your intro catchy and clear? Does the middle section flow naturally, with interesting insights or stories? Do you break up sections in a logical way that fits your subject? And does the episode wrap up with a satisfying conclusion? Maybe you need a rethink or more carefully outline your episodes in the planning process to achieve a stronger, clearer structure that keeps listeners hooked until the outro.

Analyze your show’s personality

Put your podcast on the therapist’s couch. Maybe you’ve got a quirky style that you and your friends find charming. And, maybe it is. But with a little space between you and the shows, maybe you’ll find some habits you want to change. It’s hard, but listen to yourself carefully with a critical but kind ear. It could be that you tend to ramble or repeat certain phrases too often. If you stumble over words, talk too fast or go off on tangents, it’s time to adjust. The host or hosts set a show’s general mood, so make sure your show’s “vibe” is the one you want. Is the presentation style one that lines up with your topic and target group?

Does you show’s personality fit its subject and target audience?

Look at engagement

Think about the ways you’re inviting listeners to interact with you. Are you asking questions or encouraging feedback? If you are, make sure you’re responding to those comments on social media or in your inbox. Simple prompts, like asking listeners to share the episode or leave a review, can make a big difference. You could create polls or share behind-the-scenes content to make listeners feel more involved. You might try a small in-person meet-up even. If you find engagement is lagging, try out something you haven’t used before. It’s all about experimentation.

Don’t forget analytics

Most podcasting hosts offer analytics tools where you can find out how many people are downloading your show and how long people are listening. Can you find a trend about where they’re dropping off? Are there specific parts of episodes where listeners tend to leave? All this data can help you fine-tune your content and in the end, you might find that shorter episodes work better or that certain topics get more engagement.

Ask your listeners for their honest opinions

Finally, find out what your listeners think. Tell them that you’re doing an self-audit and want their feedback. Include a call to action for them to get in touch with their take on things. You could also create a Google Form and send it out, asking your listeners to rate various parts of your show telling you what they like and what they’d like to see changed. You’re making this show for them, so their input is essential. Plus, they’ll feel like their playing a role in your show’s evolution, which can create strong bonds and loyal listeners.

That’s what we all want.