The fifteenth class of the International Media Studies master’s degree begins its studies

On September 16, journalists and media experts from 20 different countries began their master’s degree program in International Media Studies (IMS) at DW Akademie in Bonn.

The 28 new students come from around the world, including Guatemala, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Turkey and, for the first time, Mongolia and North Macedonia. The young professionals have come to Germany to hone and expand their skills over the next two years in the fields of journalism, media management and media development.

During the opening ceremony at the DW Akademie headquarters in Bonn, lecturers and IMS staff welcomed the new cohort. Prof. Dr. Christoph Schmidt, director of education and training, emphasized the continued success of the IMS program in training top media experts in the field today.

For Dr. Schmidt, these experts fill an ever-increasing need for digitally literate media professionals. "The ability to contextualize and share information in the digital age is becoming more crucial at a time filled with disinformation and AI," he said.

Prof. Dr. Schmidt spoke at the opening event about the need for greater digital fluency in media workers

Dr. Almuth Schellpeper, coordinator of the master's program, pointed to the diverse and vibrant IMS community, which in its fifteenth class boasts an ever-growing network of media professionals.

“You will have the opportunity to challenge conventions, collaborate with peers, and build lasting connections," Dr. Schellpeper told the students at the opening event.

The students bring with them a variety of media experience.All have a bachelor's degree or equivalent and have worked in media-related fields such as journalism, marketing and public relations.

A unique program

At the opening, Anita Zoe Afia Odei, a broadcast journalist from Ghana and new student, expressed her excitement at the diversity of her cohort. "I'm expecting to take home new ideas," she said. "There's a lot to learn with all the different cultures [represented]."

Students gathered at the event at DW headquarters in Bonn, Germany

And indeed, diversity is at the core of the IMS program. The uniqueness of the studies is reflected in the range of the countries represented by the students and the lecturers, and in the variety of subjects offered.

The goal of the program is to give students in-depth insight into the interaction between media, development and societal issues, as well as transferring knowledge about media management and leadership skills, along with a deep understanding of digital media. The know-how acquired at the IMS program will enable students to contribute to strengthening media development and freedom of expression in their home countries.

Alejandra Lopez Rubio from Mexico highlighted that the multidisciplinary nature of the program prompted her to apply. "I expect to learn and get more tools in the field of journalism, which is what I am interested in," she said. "And I want to be able to apply the knowledge back home in Mexico."

Her fellow student Filip Trichkov from North Macedonia stated that he is looking forward to the variety of opportunities that this master’s program will bring, which "will open more doors in the media space."

The 28 students of the 2024 IMS master's degree class hail from 20 countries

Discovering DW

Before the semester starts, students are currently taking part in a two-week orientation, which introduces the young professionals to the new university environment and gives them a closer look at what it is like behind the scenes at DW.

They will be learning from the Media and Development Africa team at DW Akademie and DW Diversity Management on how to take full advantage of studying at the international broadcaster. Reporting in 32 languages and with DW Akademie projects in around 70 countries, DW has an incredible wealth of resources and opportunities for the students to explore.

In addition, the students will visit the media organization Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR) in Cologne, among other team-building activities.

The four-semester master's program, focusing on media theory, research and digital media is offered in collaboration with the University of Applied Sciences Bonn-Rhein-Sieg and the University of Bonn. Students graduate from the program as media experts and are awarded a Master of Arts degree.