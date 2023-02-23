  1. Inhalt
DW Space for Freedom (EN) | Illustration | Journalismus, Presse, Fotograf
Protester in Guatemala City takes a photo during a protest in March 2023.

DW Akademie supports exiled journalists in Costa Rica

DW Akademie and the Institute for Press and Freedom of Expression (IPLEX), inaugurated the Casa para el Periodismo Libre in Costa Rica, a space for exiled journalists from Latin America.  Go to article

People need a free press to be informed and to make informed decisions. At the same time, journalists around the world are targeted by authoritarian leaders who try to silence critical voices.

These journalists are threatened, abused, threatened with imprisonment and some are killed. A great many must leave their homeland. Indeed a free press is most critical in times of crisis and conflict. Many journalists and their employers therefore try to continue their work in exile, and often under the most difficult circumstances.

To support these journalists, it's necessary to have a network of others willing to help in various ways: digitally, mentally, legally and economically. Together with our partners, DW Akademie supports journalists under threat so that they can do their work despite intimidation. 

"We decided to leave while we still could"

A Russian journalist in exile and Space for Freedom participant talks about the psychological toll of life in exile.

"I believe that for one's country one should live, not die"

Standbild aus Videoporträt eines russischen Exiljournalisten und Space for Freedom Teilnehmers

"It all felt like it was closing in on me"

Space for Freedom Hannah Arendt Initiative

Afghan media professionals dare to start anew in exile

With help from DW Akademie, Afghan media professionals are committed to covering news in exile.
Exiljournalisten | Help needed

Russian journalists in exile feel caught between old and new lives

In conflict zones, journalists risk their lives to work. In doing so, many are compelled to leave their native countries. Recognizing their psychological challenges is just as crucial as ensuring their physical safety.
News
DW Event | One year on. The ways to sustain editorial integrity in exile

Space for Freedom: Riga gathering examines exile journalism experience

Changing the exile media perspectives and raising standards: In Riga, journalists participating in Space for Freedom project discussed their experiences.
Articles by journalists working in exile

Evacuated Afghan journalists face uncertain future

اغلې پوپلزۍ وايي چې «ما خپل کیس ډېرو سفارتونو ته ولېږو، ځينو یې ځواب را نه کړ او ډېرو زما له خوا د پناه غوښتنې وړاندیز رد کړی.» پر افغانستان د طالبانو تر بیا حاکمیت وروسته ډېر خبریالان بهرنیو هیوادونو ته د تخلیې په تمه ایران او پاکستان ته تللي دي. د دوی زیاتره د نامعلوم برخلیک په هکله شکایت لري.

After the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan many journalists have left the country. Many of them are now facing an uncertain future in Iran or Pakistan. (in Pashto)

Afghanistan: Journalists operate in a kind of legal vacuum

Katar | Friedensgespräche in Doha

After the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, free media are operating in a kind of legal vacuum according to journalists and media development organizations. They worry that free media might get banned altogether. (in Paschto)

Afghan journalists in Pakistan: Endless waiting

عکس آرشیف از یک خبرنگار زن در افغانستان

Many female journalists have left Afghanistan, hoping to find a new life in Pakistan. Now many of them are struggling with psychological problems and depression. (in Dari)

From Kabul to Germany: Travel diary of an Afghan Journalist

عزیزه اکبری در کابل

Aziza Akbari, who recently immigrated to Germany, speaks about life under the Tabliban and the challenges of being a journalist in exile. (in Dari)
DW Akademie-Projekt „Space for Freedom“

Call for applications

"Space for Freedom" program for exiled journalists 27.03.2023

Further information
Symbolbild Pressefreiheit

Safety and security of journalists: Results of a global analysis

Journalism is a life-threatening profession in many countries. DW Akademie has studied the situation worldwide and developed recommendations for how projects can best support media professionals.
Meduza, Galina Timchenko, Exilmedium

Meduza's Galina Timchenko

Even before the war in Ukraine, the safety of media professionals in Russia and in exile has been a major concern. We spoke with Galina Timchenko of the Russian media outlet Meduza about her work in exile.