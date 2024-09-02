Podcasts and marginalized communities: Raising voices and reclaiming histories

While big-name podcasts and podcasters, like The Daily and Joe Rogan, get a lot of attention and enormous numbers of downloads, podcasting has also become a powerful tool for those far outside of the spotlight.

Marginalized and vulnerable communities are using podcasts to share their stories, document their struggles and triumphs, and preserve their cultures. Given the relative ease and low cost of production, communities around the world are using the medium to carve out a space in the historical record and make sure their experiences aren’t lost or ignored by the majority.

For communities that have been historically silenced or misrepresented, this is a big deal, especially since the mainstream media often overlooks or distorts the stories of marginalized groups. Whether it’s Indigenous communities, immigrants or LGBTQ+ individuals, their voices are often missing from the big news outlets or are presented in a way that doesn’t capture the full picture.

Podcasts, on the other hand, let these communities take control of their own narratives. They can share their stories in their own words, and reach audiences far and wide. AfroQueer examines “living, love, surviving and thriving” in Africa and beyond for a group often persecuted and demonized in some countries and contexts.

Podcasts as oral history and corrective

Many communities have rich traditions of oral storytelling. For generations, these stories have been passed down by word of mouth, keeping history, culture and values alive. Podcasts might be seen as the modern-day version of this. They let people record and share their stories and get them out to others in the community and the world. This is especially important for communities that rely heavily on oral history, like many Indigenous groups.

They’re also using podcasts to challenge the narratives that have dominated the history books. For example, Telling Our Twisted Histories is a reclamation of the Indigenous story by exploring words whose meanings have been twisted by centuries of colonization. It’s not only educating listeners, it’s correcting the historical record.

Podcasts can be a crucial part of the historical record

Overlooked histories

In addition, podcasts are tools to document experiences that often get overlooked by the majority group. Think about the stories that don’t make it into official histories – the struggles, triumphs and everyday lives of marginalized groups. Podcasts can bring to the forefront, ensuring they’re not lost to time.

Subsequent generations will be able to hear the voices of the past, how they talked, what was important to them, and how they lived and loved. While there are indeed historical recordings featuring members of marginalized communities from the 19th and 20th centuries, podcasting can bring many more of those voices to posterity.

These podcasts don’t just preserve the voices of those involved, how they spoke and what slang they used, they can also provide context that will help future listeners understand the true reality and significance of these movements. Podcasts become a crucial part of the historical record, capturing stories and experiences that might otherwise fade and disappear.

Cultural preservation

For many marginalized groups, cultural preservation is a matter of survival. Languages, traditions, and practices that have been passed down for centuries are under pressure in a globalized, increasingly homogenized world.

Many Indigenous languages, for example, are endangered and only have a few fluent speakers left. Podcasts in these languages can help keep them alive or at least document them before they disappear. In addition to the spoken word, these podcasts incorporate traditional knowledge, rituals, and stories, creating a rich audio archive of cultural heritage.

Black communities in the US are using podcasts to preserve their own cultural history. Shows like The 1619 Project document the contributions and experiences of Black Americans throughout history, offering a counter-narrative to what is often taught in schools. The Stoop explores stories from the Black diaspora that we don’t always share out in the open.

Podcasters need to approach their projects with humility and respect

Things to keep in mind

Of course, there’s a lot to consider when working with marginalized communities who often are all too familiar with stories of misrepresentation and exploitation by others. One of the biggest challenges is building trust.

Podcasters need to approach their projects with humility and respect, showing a genuine commitment to the community’s well-being and being transparent about their intentions, especially if they are not part of that community in some way.

In addition, it’s crucial that the stories told are accurate and authentic. This means involving community members in the storytelling process and making sure their voices are front and center. After all, these are the community’s stories, and they should be told on their terms.

Finally, podcasters need to think about the long-term impact of their work. While it’s great to create a podcast that documents these stories, it’s also important to consider how these recordings will be preserved and accessed in the future. Plan for posterity! Collaborating with community organizations, archives or libraries can help ensure that these podcasts are around for generations to come.