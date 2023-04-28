Our impact

DW Akademie's media development projects are geared towards long-term change. To this end, our projects funded by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union (EU) are evaluated regularly according to the criteria laid down by the OECD's development assistance committee (DAC).

We also use innovative methods to evaluate our projects, such as management & leadership assessments, adaptive capacity assessments and impact studies. The aggregate impact of all our projects is also regularly measured and special publications highlight the most significant changes that DW Akademie has managed to achieve.

