María Teresa Juárez: "Journalism should not have a top-down approach"

Periodistas de a Pie (PdP), a DW Akademie partner, is a unique Mexican network that brings together more than 15 local media outlets from 10 states throughout the country. It focuses on human rights issues such as social movements, environmental conflicts and forced disappearances.

The PdP recently published the handbook Periodismo local. Antídoto contra la desinformación (Local journalism. Countering disinformation) and offers know-how gained from Media and Information Literacy (MIL) trainings and evaluation.

The manual aims to promote media skills among journalists and counter disinformation, especially around election periods. María Teresa Juárez is co-director of the PdP network and coordinated the project developed by network members together with DW Akademie. She points to disinformation concerns in Mexico and the new handbook's response.

Mely Arellano co-authored the publication and co-directs Lado B, a member of the PdP media network

DW Akademie: What are the main challenges in Mexico when it comes to disinformation - especially around election times?

María Teresa Juárez: The main challenge is understanding why disinformation is so powerful. On the one hand, it spreads fast but media outlets have problems countering it due to technological and financial constraints. On the other hand, it's a question of how information is presented to various audiences, given different formats and cultural contexts. For example, Mexico has 69 different languages but information is mainly available in Spanish only, and that's a major cultural barrier for many audiences.

Mexico is also complex in terms of multiculturalism and geography, and disinformation changes accordingly. While most media outlets verify the speeches of presidential candidates, they don't cover local processes or issues affecting specific groups. For example, abortion was decriminalized in Mexico but there are groups misleading women about their reproductive rights. In response, some local media have been working to inform women about Mexico's legal framework, and that shows that local journalism can be a great agent of change.

The handbook was a collaboration between members of the media network and DW Akademie

The handbook provides concrete recommendations for how local media can incorporate MIL. What are some of the key takeaways?

A key takeaway is to question the type of journalism we do – we shouldn't have a top-down approach but instead be in dialogue with our audiences. While an outlet's editorial agenda might not correspond to what its audience is looking for, we should at least try to include their concerns or suggestions, both through online formats and in-person discussions. It would also be ideal if audiences could work with the media to create content together. The Lado B media outlet began doing this two years ago by including topics suggested by its audience.

While informing societies is a journalistic responsibility, MIL aims to do more than that: to not only distribute information but to distribute information that encourages reflection and action. Some Periodistas de a Pie members, for example, are addressing the impact that junk food has on society. This enables audiences to question communication strategies of companies that produce these foods as well as the food policies of their local or federal governments.

The handbook also looks at algorithmic literacy – the ability to understand the role that algorithms play in distributing content and spreading disinformation. What relevance does this have for electoral processes?

It's essential that people understand that content distributed by algorithms is not neutral because algorithms are programmed by humans with biases. Biases can be sexist or classist or manipulative, for example, but usually only experts are aware of this. However, we have to remember that information is a human right and the right to information is also a public good. Because audiences have the right to know this information, journalists have the social responsibility to share it in a way that's most accessible.

Some more traditional media believe that journalists don't have to bring about change. But journalism also plays an educational role and we shouldn't be afraid to acknowledge that journalism is not neutral but also shapes public opinion. At Periodistas de a Pie we have clear agendas and are open about this.

The PdP network and DW Akademie also conduct workshops to promote MIL for journalists

The handbook is unique because it's a collaboration between network members and DW Akademie. What has everyone learned from this process?

Collective processes take time, and that's a learning process in itself because we're in an era where speed prevails.

Hyperlocal and local journalism respond to diverse geographic, linguistic and world perspectives. Beliefs among indigenous communities, for example, can vary: the Raramuri community believes that people have three souls but other indigenous communities don't believe this. Another challenge is generating journalistic content that breaks away from colonialist stereotypes and provides useful information and encourages social dialogue. Our network members strive to do this but it's a slow and complex process, and one that often involves trial and error.

Periodistas de a Pie is a DW Akademie strategic partner in Mexico. The handbook Periodismo local. Antídoto contra la desinformación [Manual urgente para sobrevivir en tiempos electorales] was developed in collaboration with DW Akademie. It is part of the project Prototype of a Basic Style Manual and funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The handbook was co-authored by Ernesto Núñez, a Mexican expert on electoral issues, and Mely Arellano, co-director of the local media outlet Lado B media.