Innovation for Dialogue

Innovation for Dialogue focuses on the ongoing digital transformation of public dialogue and its associated opportunities and risks.

Technology offers endless possibilities to share information and engage in public discussions but equally comes with pitfalls of unequal access, language barriers, algorithmic biases, and governmental regulation. Innovation for Dialogue fosters innovation to improve public dialogue in the digital sphere, without barriers and protected from restrictions and manipulations.

Maria Fronoschuk Platfor.ma (privat)

Leading the way: Ukraine’s digital experts 02.07.2019

The #speakup barometer team interviewed Ukrainian experts in five different fields: access, digital rights, media and journalism, society, and innovation.

55 | Session | Digital rights: A global action plan (DW/U. Wagner)

Leading the way: Pakistan’s digital experts 09.04.2019

The #speakup barometer team interviewed Pakistan experts in five different fields: access, digital rights, media and journalism, society, and innovation.

Barometer Kolumbien Pedro Vaca (privat)

Leading the way: Colombia’s digital experts 20.02.2019

The #speakup barometer team interviewed Colombian experts in five different fields: access, digital rights, media and journalism, society, and innovation.

Students from Ghana Institute of Journalism (DW/J. Endert)

Ghanaian digital participation experts 25.01.2019

DW Akademie interviewed experts on access, media and journalism, innovation, digital rights and society to support the research for the speakup barometer.

#speakup barometer Kenya (DW/Lena Nitsche)

Leading the way: Kenya’s digital experts 18.01.2019

The #speakup barometer team interviewed Kenyan experts in five different fields: access, digital rights, media and journalism, society, and innovation.

DWA DW Akademie speakup barometer Cluster (DW)

Five clusters of digital participation 29.11.2018

The #speakup barometer research assess digital participation in five thematic areas: Access, Digital Rights, Media and Journalism, Society and Innovation.

DW Akademie - Recherchereise in Accra, Ghana (DW/J. Endert)

Innovation in Ghana 21.11.2018

Innovation in Ghana
Citizen Journalist Tablet-Computer

What makes your project innovative? 14.03.2016

The use of digital technologies to strengthen Article 19 varies widely across countries, continents and contexts. Here leaders from 10 projects in the Global South explain what makes their project unique and innovative.