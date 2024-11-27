Ghana’s national elections challenge reporters to be both discerning and nimble

For news reporters the world over, covering a national election can be a career pinnacle. The elements required to do it effectively include rigorous polling analysis, a deep understanding of the issues and political platforms, in-depth interviews with voters and long hours deciphering government spin, all of this often while on the road at campaign events and facing down hard deadlines.

In December, Ghanaians will vote for their next president and members of Parliament. The election is the eighth since 1992, when Ghana transitioned from military rule to a civilian government.

One major election issue is the environment, specifically illegal mining. Reporters Without Borders has warned of Ghanaian journalists facing threats when covering problems such as mercury found in the region’s water, along with health problems among children. Some experts predict Ghana will run out of potable water by 2030.

Getting it right

With the stakes this high, getting it right is no small thing.

"Both the ruling party and the opposition are spreading disinformation and engaging in smear campaigns," said Abdul-Somed Yeboah Fordjour, a freelance reporter in Ghana who finished his journalism studies earlier this year. "This makes it difficult for us journalists to be able to verify information and correct the disinformation."

At the DW Akademie training in October, Ghanaian journalists discussed political ads ahead of the country's elections in December. The reporters also learned how to fact-check using sources like Dubawa, Tin-Eye, Fact-Check Ghana and Google Reverse Image.

In October, Fordjour and other journalists participated in DW Akademie training to help them detect disinformation and propaganda. He and fellow reporters practiced with viewing generative AI audio and images stemming from the country’s political parties across the spectrum. The reporters also learned how to fact-check using sources like Dubawa, Tin-Eye, Fact-Check Ghana and Google Reverse Image.

"We have an infodemic in the country," he said. "There is so much unverified information in both traditional media and new media."

Polarization and bias

The World Economic Forum's 2024 Global Risk Report advises that political unrest and party propaganda can influence public perception and voter behavior and ultimately destabilize democratic elections. More than half of Ghana’s population of nearly 35 million use WhatsApp and Facebook. With so much online activity, determining what is true and not in terms of political advertising is a challenge.

"I'm concerned about polarization and bias," said another Ghanaian journalist, Radia Nuhu, who took part in the media literacy training, "as some media outlets may prioritize sensationalism or partisan agendas over fact-based reporting. This contributes to the erosion of trust in media and can exacerbate social divisions."

She also finds the lack of local reporting troubling.

"With the decline of local news outlets, communities may lack access to reliable information about candidates and issues specific to their area," she noted.

Media credibility

Along with media literacy and fact-checking, DW Akademie trainers offered Ghanaian reporters instruction in mobile journalism, or reporting and editing on mobile phones.

"It’s literally doing all journalism on your phone," said Charlotte Römer, who volunteers with DW Akademie’s kulturweit media development program in West and Central Africa. "Shooting video, editing, storytelling, all of this, but you think of these in terms of using your phone, and also learn things like using clip-on microphones, working with tripods. Often, with this technology, the material can turn out poorly, so we look at trying to improve the quality of the product, too."

More than half of Ghana’s population of nearly 35 million use WhatsApp and Facebook. With so much online activity, determining what is true and not in terms of political advertising is a challenge. The DW Akademie training last month offered instruction in detecting government spin, as well as practice in mobile journalism.

For Abubakari Alhassan Baba, the ability to report using his phone has been a game-changer.

"It’s revolutionized the way I gather and disseminate information," he said. "With a smartphone, I can quickly capture and share news stories. It allows me to engage with my newsroom in real time, responding to their questions and comments on how to improve my stories."

This wasn’t without challenges.

"I had to learn certain apps," he said. "I had to learn how to use equipment like kinemaster, a cap cut, tripod, shoulder port, Lexis Audio, how to use a teleprompter and open camera. It all required a lot of patience and practice."

As the workshop participants fan out across the country in the coming days, they recognize the pitfalls of election coverage and yet feel well-prepared.

"The credibility of journalists," observed Abdul-Somed Yeboah Fordjour, "is also at stake in this year’s election."

With funding from the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), DW Akademie works together with Penplusbytes (PPB) to spread media and information literacy (MIL) in Ghana, promoting critical thinking and greater security in the digital space. Together with the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and its journalism project, The Fourth Estate, DW Akademie seeks to strengthen a public dialogue that rests on fact-based, balanced reporting in Ghana.