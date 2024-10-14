DW Traineeship 2026-2027: Applications open

“Tough, intense and totally worth it” – is how former trainee Anooshay Abid describes the trainee program at DW. And, once again, DW is looking for creative people, who are interested in a comprehensive, high quality journalism program with an international broadcaster and who want to help shape the journalism of the future.

The 18-month paid journalism program is considered one of the most prestigious of its kind in Germany – and beyond. It covers a range of fields and skills, such as TV-moderation, multimedia storytelling, data journalism and working with AI-tools. The topics are explored in seminars and workshops at DW’s editorial offices in Bonn and Berlin, along with our regional bureaus across the globe.

To qualify for one of the 12 coveted spots, applicants must complete a multi-level application process, submit creative ideas and take part in an online assessment.

For the traineeship, DW is looking for open-minded and critical-thinking individuals with a background in journalism, or who are passionate about switching to journalism from law, economics, science or technology/IT.

The application period for the 2026 international traineeship is open from 14 October 2024 (12 p.m. UTC+2) to 18 November 2024 (12 p.m. UTC+1). Applications must be made online only within the given timeframe, using the application link on our website.

You find more information on the program and application process here.

