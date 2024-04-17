Disinfo Challenge: An Interactive Game

DW Akademie has developed an interactive game where participants team up to craft a strategy to counter disinformation. The game is based on the three-sphere model against disinformation.

"Craft a strategy against disinformation to defend truth and expose the bad actors." This is the motto of the game. It's an interactive format suitable for conferences, meetings, workshops, and classroom discussions. Participants can learn about combining different approaches to tackle disinformation. The downloadable materials include a full game set with instructions, tips, chance cards, actor cards, and scenario cards. The game lasts approximately 90 minutes and is suitable for 5 to 30 players. Ensure you have a sufficiently large space so that participants can move around freely.

Please feel free to download the #disinfo-challenge game materials.

This article is part of Tackling Disinformation: A Learning Guide produced by DW Akademie.

The Learning Guide includes explainers, videos and articles aimed at helping those already working in the field or directly impacted by the issues, such as media professionals, civil society actors, DW Akademie partners and experts.

It offers insights for evaluating media development activities and rethinking approaches to disinformation, alongside practical solutions and expert advice, with a focus on the Global South and Eastern Europe.