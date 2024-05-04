Cambia la historia: Transforming the narrative on violence in Latin America

Do you think that the manifestations of violence in Latin America need new journalistic approaches? Are you tired of seeing revictimizing and sensational reporting? Are you interested in being part of a regional community of journalists working on issues of violence in Latin America with a gender and intersectional perspective? If so: we invite you to participate in #CambiaLaHistoria.

Apply here: cambialahistoria.info

DW Akademie partners with feminist media outlet Alharaca from El Salvador to open their call for the third edition of #CambiaLaHistoria, a program of exchange, learning and journalistic production that seeks to transform journalistic investigations on violence in Latin America - through critical analysis and constructive narratives.

We are inviting journalists who want to investigate the structural causes of violence and, at the same time, showcasing resistance and alternatives that offer hope for the future.