Call for applications: Project Officer in Kyiv, Ukraine

For the EU-funded project 'Strengthening Independent Media for a Strong Democratic Ukraine' we are looking for a Project Officer to join our international team, starting April 1st or as soon as possible.

Please find full information in the Terms of Reference in the Downloads section below.

This is a contractor position. You work five days a week in contact with the project team based at DW Headquarter in Bonn, Germany. The project is funded by the EU Commission and the German Federal Foreign Office. The project provides support to Ukrainian independent national and regional media to enable them to play their important role in the Ukrainian democracy at community level. To achieve this goal, the project increases sustainably the capacities of independent media and strengthens the media literacy of Ukrainian youth.

The remuneration is based on invoices with timesheets.

How to apply

Applications shall be made in writing and provide the following:

Letter of application

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

The latest educational and work-related certificates and/or references

Please submit your application with the subject “Application Project Officer Kyiv” in electronic form to dw-akademie.ukraine.eu-projects@dw.com

The deadline is March 24, 2024.

Please send all required documents in one PDF for submission.

The size of the attachment should be max. 3 MB.

DW Akademie is Deutsche Welle's center for international media development, journalism training and knowledge transfer. Our projects strengthen the human right to freedom of expression and independent decisions based on reliable facts and constructive dialogue.

DW Akademie enables people throughout the world to make decisions based on independent information, reliable facts and constructive dialogue. We stand for free media, free expression and free societies worldwide.