Call for Applications: Lecturers for the Master’s Program International Media Studies in Bonn

For our IMS master's program based in Bonn, we're looking for lecturers (m/f/d) in the fields of journalism, intercultural communication, methodology/ empirical methods, as well as project management.
International Media Studies (IMS) is a four-semester, full-time master’s program. The IMS curriculum combines the disciplines of media and development, journalism, communications, and media management.
This unique Master's Program is conducted in English and is designed for young BA graduates primarily from developing and transition countries who have media experience.
The Master's Program trains students – personally and professionally – to be competent media experts. Students will acquire the theoretical knowledge and practical skills that are essential for a career in the media sector. Upon completion of their studies, they will be able to meet specific occupational requirements with expertise and communicative independence.
We are looking for lecturers in the following fields: