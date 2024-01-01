  1. Inhalt
The program is targeted at students from around the world that want to work in a position of responsibility in journalism or the communications sector. It especially addresses journalists-in-training, media representatives from radio, TV, online and print and communication experts.

Those interested must have completed an academic program (bachelor's degree or equivalent) and have acquired at least one year of professional experience in a media-related field after their first degree.

The program is held in English.

Especially targeted at:

- Media representatives from radio, TV, online and print

- Journalists-in-training, especially from electronic media

- Journalists and management from community radio stations

- Communication experts

- NGO employees

- Employees from ministries

- Employees from cooperative development groups and projects

- Representatives from regional working groups and national broadcasters

- Media association representatives

Admission

Applicants must have a bachelor's degree, professional experience and skills in English.
Support

We support our students actively during the entire program. The manageable number of students and the personal atmosphere all contribute to an immediate and open communication between teachers and students.
  Application Process
    More

    Application process - International Media Studies (IMS)

    First: Prepare your documents

    Don't just click the "apply now button". Make sure you know everything you need to know about the application process. For more information about what to include in your motivation letter, check the FAQ "What should the motivation letter contain?” For details about the CV format check the FAQs “How do I apply?" and Which documents do I need?”

