The program is targeted at students from around the world that want to work in a position of responsibility in journalism or the communications sector. It especially addresses journalists-in-training, media representatives from radio, TV, online and print and communication experts.

Those interested must have completed an academic program (bachelor's degree or equivalent) and have acquired at least one year of professional experience in a media-related field after their first degree.

The program is held in English.

Especially targeted at:

- Media representatives from radio, TV, online and print

- Journalists-in-training, especially from electronic media

- Journalists and management from community radio stations

- Communication experts

- NGO employees

- Employees from ministries

- Employees from cooperative development groups and projects

- Representatives from regional working groups and national broadcasters

- Media association representatives