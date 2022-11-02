Who is the traineeship aimed at?

We're looking for candidates from around the world who are interested in a comprehensive, quality journalism traineeship at an international broadcaster. Applicants should have journalistic experience or be passionate about switching to journalism from other professional fields such as law, business or science. Simply put: we're looking for highly creative candidates and ones with expertise from other disciplines. We're especially interested in applicants who use and shape (create content for?) social media channels.

Trainees learn the skills and tools that future journalists need: everything from mobile reporting, multimedia storytelling and data journalism to social media journalism and virtual reality – in seminars, workshops, DW's editorial offices and DW foreign bureaus (Brussels/Washington). Trainees are constantly involved in innovative, international projects and after graduating often stay with DW, working as editors, reporters or correspondents.

For our bilingual (German-English) traineeship we have certain language requirements:

Native speakers of a DW program language (list of the languages below) with excellent knowledge of English (C1/C2) and a good knowledge of German (B1/B2)

English native speakers with a good knowledge of German (B1/B2)

German native speakers with excellent knowledge of English (C1/C2)

Good language skills in German are equivalent to a B1/B2 level, according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages

Excellent language skills in English are equivalent to a C1/C2 level, according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages