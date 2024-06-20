Uzbekistan: Translation services for a project on media skills

DW Akademie, in partnership with its Tashkent-based partner Modern Journalism Development Center (MJDC), is implementing the project Tabassum, funded by the European Union. The project aims to strengthen media & digital literacy, as well as the communicative capacities of Uzbek women’s and youth civil society organisations (CSOs) to promote gender equality, empowerment of women, and youth inclusion. The target groups, youth and women’s CSOs, will increase their expertise and enhance their practical skills on gender constructive reporting, gender disinformation and media campaigning.

Find the complete call and contacts in the downloads section below

Expected services:

Written translation

Consecutive interpretation

Simultaneous interpretation

Please apply by July 14, 2024.