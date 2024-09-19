Tunisia: Local coordinator needed for an upcoming networking event

DW Akademie is looking to engage an experienced coordinator for a total of five days to support the team in implementing a networking event in November.

The coordinator will have the following responsibilities:

Collaborate with the organizing team to implement and finalize logistical arrangements for the in-person event.

Coordinate with the local services and make sure that all services are valid according to the event plan.

Ensure a conducive learning environment by addressing any technical or operational issues that may arise during the event.

Provide administrative support, such as collating feedback forms and reporting.

Applications will be accepted until September 28, 2024.

You can download the details and the full terms of reference below.

The “No Hate Speech” project, funded by the German Foreign Office, is a component of the "Digital Innovations for Peace" initiative, funded by the European Union.