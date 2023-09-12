Trigger change in rural communities: Join the (re-)claiming spaces initiative

Why (re-)claiming spaces?

Picture this: A vibrant community in rural East Africa. Community members, especially women, have few chances to access relevant information. Less information means fewer opportunities. Our research found that:

Young women in rural areas face many obstacles when they want to inform themselves, such as: limited income to afford media devices or data, language barriers, lack of media literacy, gender and cultural norms.

Young women wish for more information about entrepreneurship skills and employment, Gender Based Violence, health, parenting and education.

In rural areas, young women are underrepresented in public debates or decision-making processes. Lack of confidence or cultural norms can hinder them from speaking up.

How can relevant information reach women in rural areas? What existing opportunities can we tap into? How can we amplify women’s voices?

Be part of a group that develops creative and innovative answers to these questions! Believe in your power to spark change.

Why should you apply?

Join us in the IdeaLab (November 2023): A 5-day whirlwind of creativity and learning. Get to know the Human-Centered Design approach to solving problems. Understand your community better. Brainstorm ideas with like-minded game-changers. Test your ideas with expert support.

Find the complete call for applications in the download section below.

The program includes:

Seed funding to bring your ideas to life

Coaching tailored to your innovation journey

Networking with trailblazers from across East Africa

Fill out the application form by September 24, 2023.

You are eligible if you

are 18 years or older

are able to travel to Kampala, Uganda (passport or ID required, depending on location). Travel costs will be covered.

speak English or Kiswahili (at least intermediate level)

have basic digital skills (know how to use email and messenger services)

bring knowledge about young women in rural areas or have experience working with them.

Whether you’re an individual, part of an organization, or a budding entrepreneur — we want to hear from you.