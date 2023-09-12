Trigger change in rural communities: Join the (re-)claiming spaces initiative

Are you ready to make a real impact for young women in rural communities? DW Akademie is calling all young visionaries, creative minds, and change-makers in Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, and Ethiopia.
Picture this: A vibrant community in rural East Africa. Community members, especially women, have few chances to access relevant information. Less information means fewer opportunities. Our research found that:
How can relevant information reach women in rural areas? What existing opportunities can we tap into? How can we amplify women’s voices?
Be part of a group that develops creative and innovative answers to these questions! Believe in your power to spark change.
Join us in the IdeaLab (November 2023): A 5-day whirlwind of creativity and learning. Get to know the Human-Centered Design approach to solving problems. Understand your community better. Brainstorm ideas with like-minded game-changers. Test your ideas with expert support.
The program includes:
You are eligible if you
Whether you’re an individual, part of an organization, or a budding entrepreneur — we want to hear from you.