ToR: trainers for the piloting a series of workshops focused on the application of AI in journalism for media professionals in Moldova

We are seeking qualified trainers to design a series of hands-on workshops on AI applications in journalism, AI ethics, and AI and elections.
DW Akademie in Moldova supports its partner organization, the Moldova School of Journalism, to create a series of interactive AI workshops tailored for local media professionals. These workshops aim to equip journalists with a thorough understanding of AI basics, its application in newsrooms, and the potential gains, challenges and pitfalls associated with its use, particularly in the context of the upcoming elections.
We are seeking for qualified trainers/ experts to design a series of hands-on workshops together with the partner organisation/ local trainer and DW Akademie consultant on methodology on the following topics: