ToR: trainers for the piloting a series of workshops focused on the application of AI in journalism for media professionals in Moldova

DW Akademie in Moldova supports its partner organization, the Moldova School of Journalism, to create a series of interactive AI workshops tailored for local media professionals. These workshops aim to equip journalists with a thorough understanding of AI basics, its application in newsrooms, and the potential gains, challenges and pitfalls associated with its use, particularly in the context of the upcoming elections.

Find the full terms of reference in the downloads section below

We are seeking for qualified trainers/ experts to design a series of hands-on workshops together with the partner organisation/ local trainer and DW Akademie consultant on methodology on the following topics:

AI applications in journalism (automation of editorial processes, chatbots, voice and video);

AI ethics (regulation, bias in data, copyright law, opensource);

AI and elections (FIMI (Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference), AI and disinfo, DeepFake Detection, detecting and recognizing manipulation)

Please submit your offer until April 8, 2024.