ToR: Project Officer (f/m/d) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Please find full information in the Terms of Reference in the downloads secttion below.

DW Akademie, in partnership with our Tashkent-based partner Modern Journalism Development Center (MJDC), is implementing the project Tabassum, funded by the European Union. The project aims to strengthen media & digital literacy, as well as the communicative capacities of Uzbek women and youth civil society organisations (CSOs) to promote gender equality, empowerment of women, and youth inclusion. The target groups, youth and women’s CSOs, will increase their expertise and enhance their practical skills on gender constructive reporting, gender disinformation and media campaigning.

Key Responsibilities

The applicant will have the following duties and responsibilities:

• Providing support for the implementation of the project, working with other project members and partner organisations on administration, project tracking, monitoring and evaluation.

• Planning and organising DW Akademie’s project activities and business trips (incl. trainings, consultations, concept and management of sub-grants, events).

• Identifying and supporting the selection of experts, consultants and trainers.

• Networking with cooperation partners, stakeholders and other media development organisations.

• Conducting general research on media development/current state of media freedom in Uzbekistan and Central Asia.

• Supporting the project team in Germany in coordination with other DW Akademie activities in Uzbekistan.

Other duties and responsibilities beyond the ones mentioned above may be required in the course of the project.

Requirements and Qualifications

Mandatory:

• Completed university studies (Masters/Bachelors) in media, communication, political science or similar field.

• At least five years of professional experience in project management (in the field of media, civil society, communication or similar). Professional experience in journalism, the communication field or working with topics on women / youth empowerment is an advantage.

• Sound knowledge and experience in financial management and reporting.

• Detailed knowledge of media landscapes, development stakeholders and the current political situation in Uzbekistan and Central Asia.

• Communication and negotiation skills.

• Very good English language skills as well as Uzbek / Russian as native language.

Desirable:

• Work with media and implementation of media development projects.

• Familiarity with EU and German development cooperation instruments and strategies.

How to Apply

Applications shall be made in writing and provide the following:

• Letter of application, including your desired rate per day in EUR (all required local taxes and legal fees must be included and are the contractor’s responsibility).

• Curriculum Vitae (CV). Please submit your application in electronic form to dw-akademie.uzbekistan@dw.com with the subject line "Project Officer – Uzbekistan”.

The deadline is February 29, 2024.

Please send all required documents in one PDF for submission. The size of the attachment should be limited to max. 3 MB. Interviews with shortlisted candidates will take place online in mid-March 2024.

DW Akademie is Deutsche Welle's center for international media development, journalism training and knowledge transfer. DW Akademie strengthens the human right to freedom of expression. We empower people worldwide to make independent decisions based on reliable facts and constructive dialogue. We stand for free media, free opinions and free people worldwide. DW Akademie is a strategic partner of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. We also receive funding from the Federal Foreign Office and the European Union (EU) and are active in more than 70 developing countries and emerging economies.