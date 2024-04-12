ToR: Mentors for the implementation of the project on support for public service journalism in the Western Balkans

We are looking for experienced professionals who can facilitate the implementation and monitoring of the project objectives in line with the objectives and activity plans of our media partners in the region for the project entitled "Innovation. Media. Minds."

The project aims to support public service journalism in the Western Balkans, funded by the European Union.

Please find full information in the Terms of Reference in the downloads section below.

Ideal candidates should be fluent in at least one Western Balkan language and English, have exceptional communication skills, be able to simplify complicated concepts, and have experience working with media and people at different levels of expertise.

These vacant positions are remote:

- Tirana, Albania

- Belgrade, Serbia

- Novi Sad, Serbia

- Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

- Podgorica, Montenegro

- Pristina, Kosovo

The deadline is May 8, 2024 (20:00 CET).

Proposals should be sent by e-mail to the addresses i.seferaj@dw.com and klaus.dahmann@dw.com subjected: Mentoring - Open Call for IMM project. We eagerly await your proposals and look forward to working together for the improvement of the skills of media professionals. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the interview.

DW Akademie is Deutsche Welle's center for international media development, journalism training and knowledge transfer. Our projects strengthen the human right to freedom of expression and unhindered access to information. DW Akademie empowers people worldwide to make independent decisions based on reliable facts and constructive dialogue.