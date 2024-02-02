ToR: Grant Manager in Nairobi, Kenya

DW Akademie, in partnership with the consortium members Siasa Place and Code for Africa, has been commissioned with a project by the European Union addressing digital threats to democracy. The consortium is establishing a Lab with a specific emphasis on research and an incubation program tailored for civil society organizations. As a component of the incubation program, we are seeking a Grant Manager, approx. 80% on a freelance basis, who will be responsible for general project coordination including the Financial Support to Third Party (FSTP) Program, .

Key Responsibilities

• Assist civil society organizations in preparing comprehensive grant applications, including activity plans and budgets.

• Ensure an effective communication with and between the grant recipients and smooth project implementation.

• Provide support in report writing, ensuring compliance with grant requirements and timely submission.

• Assist in financial management and accounting related to grant-funded projects.

• Develop and implement a proper internal information management for grant applications and reporting.

• Maintain accurate records of financial transactions and ensure adherence to accounting standards.

Qualifications and Skills

• Proven experience in EU funding and grant management.

• Strong background in accounting, with the ability to manage project budgets effectively.

• Demonstrated expertise in proposal writing, with a keen eye for detail.

• Accurate and detail-oriented, with a commitment to producing high-quality work.

• Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

• Ability to work collaboratively in a team and build positive relationships with stakeholders.

Education and Experience

• Bachelor's degree in a relevant field (Finance, Business Administration, International Development, Project Management etc.).

• Minimum of three years of experience in grant management, accounting, and proposal writing.

• Familiarity with EU funding mechanisms and regulations.

• Experience working in a multi-cultural and/or multidisciplinary environment

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their offers to dw-akademie.kenya@dw.com with the subject line "Grant Manager".

Applications will be accepted until 1 March 2024.

DW Akademie promotes diversity and equal opportunities. We welcome your offer regardless of your nationality, cultural, ethnic or social background, disability, sexual orientation, gender or age. We strive for gender parity at all levels of the organization and particularly welcome offers from women.

DW Akademie is Deutsche Welle's center for international media development, journalism training and knowledge transfer. Our projects strengthen the human right to freedom of expression and unhindered access to information. DW Akademie empowers people worldwide to make independent decisions based on reliable facts and constructive dialogue.