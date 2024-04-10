ToR: Consultant for Research and Logistical Support in DesenreDatos II in Ecuador

Find the full terms of reference in the downloads section below

For the DesenreDatos II project, part of GIZ's Ecuador SinCero II program, we are looking for support in the research process of a regional stakeholder mapping and logistical capacity to implement activities in the regions: Sierra Norte, Amazon, Coast and Austro. The activities and deliverables are foreseen in two work packages corresponding to two phases of the project.

Work Package 1: Research Support

Stakeholder mapping

Availability of information about public services in Ecuador

Scan of logistical costs for project activities

Work Package 2: Logistical Support

Compilation of comparable bids for workshops

Follow-up on the compliance and quality of the implementation of the services

General logistical support during the project activities

Please submit your offer until April 15, 2024.