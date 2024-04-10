ToR: Consultant for Research and Logistical Support in DesenreDatos II in Ecuador

We are seeking a qualified company or individual with experience and extensive knowledge of the media context, as well as in regional stakeholder mapping and with logistical capacity to implement activities in Ecuador.
Find the full terms of reference in the downloads section below
For the DesenreDatos II project, part of GIZ's Ecuador SinCero II program, we are looking for support in the research process of a regional stakeholder mapping and logistical capacity to implement activities in the regions: Sierra Norte, Amazon, Coast and Austro. The activities and deliverables are foreseen in two work packages corresponding to two phases of the project.
Work Package 1: Research Support
Work Package 2: Logistical Support
Please submit your offer until April 15, 2024.