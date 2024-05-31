ToR: Branding, design and development of a web platform for "Space for Freedom"

DW Akademie is looking for a branding, design and development service for the website of a project that aims to provide Latin American journalists in exile or displacement with access to safe spaces (online and offline), training opportunities and financial support so that they can continue their journalistic work.

The project website should have a repository of information, publications and offers of support for journalists. The website should also contain a private area for members, so that they have access to more sensitive information.

Find the complete call in the download section below.

Please apply by June 13, 2024.