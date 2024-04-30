Terms of Reference: Trainers for the Crisis Communication Chapter (CCC) in Moldova

For our Crisis Communications Chapter (CCC) in the Republic of Moldova, DW Akademie is looking for a trainer to fulfill following duties and responsibilities:

delivering of a one-day training in on organisation development in order to structure CCCs & organizational development and establish workflows at CCC Causeni upon consultancy with the lead trainer. A second one-day training will follow in 2025 for the CCC in Soroca,

allocating contacts and networks of CCC members,

developing an organigram of the CCC structure,

allocating areas of responsibility and roles in the CCC,

identify ways of connecting and communicating by setting up a meeting cycle and communication tools,

and developing a production plan for information packages and allocate tasks.

Find the complete call in the download section below.

Please apply by May 9, 2024.