Terms of Reference: Trainers for the Crisis Communication Chapter (CCC) in Moldova

For our Crisis Communications Chapter (CCC) in the Republic of Moldova, DW Akademie is looking for a trainer to fulfill following duties and responsibilities:
- delivering of a one-day training in on organisation development in order to structure CCCs & organizational development and establish workflows at CCC Causeni upon consultancy with the lead trainer. A second one-day training will follow in 2025 for the CCC in Soroca,
- allocating contacts and networks of CCC members,
- developing an organigram of the CCC structure,
- allocating areas of responsibility and roles in the CCC,
- identify ways of connecting and communicating by setting up a meeting cycle and communication tools,
- and developing a production plan for information packages and allocate tasks.
Find the complete call in the download section below.
Please apply by May 9, 2024.