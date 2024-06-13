Terms of Reference: Trainers for a project on gender equality in Uzbekistan

DW Akademie, in partnership with our Tashkent-based partner Modern Journalism Development Center (MJDC), is implementing the project Tabassum, funded by the European Union. The project aims to strengthen media & digital literacy, as well as the communicative capacities of Uzbek women and youth civil society organisations (CSOs) to promote gender equality, empowerment of women, and youth inclusion. The target groups, youth and women’s CSOs, will increase their expertise and enhance their practical skills on gender constructive reporting, gender disinformation and media campaigning.

Find the complete call in the downloads section below

DW Akademie is currently looking for trainers for a capacity-building camp in Tashkent or the Tashkent region, Uzbekistan, with the following expertise:

Media (content) production in the respective country context;

Particular expertise in gendered disinformation, gender-sensitive and constructive reporting, media and digital literacy, including in conflict and post-conflict societies;

Knowledge of developing training strategies for project partners in developing countries;

At least 5 years of experience in the training of trainers;

Knowledge of the region and its media landscape;

Intercultural competence.

Fluency in English is required. Knowledge of Russian or another language in the region Central Asia is an advantage.

Apply by June 27, 2024