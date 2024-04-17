Terms of Reference: Trainers for a crisis communication project in Moldova

For our "TRIMEDIA - Trustworthy Reporting, Impactful Media, Engaged Communities" project in the Republic of Moldova, we're seeking qualified trainers to:

deliver three training session together with a local trainer on crisis communication, the media's role in crises, fact-checking, and content production and distribution;

deliver expert input on the above-mentioned topics and self-regulation in media within two networking events in 2024/2025;

participate in planning and review meetings with the project teams and other CCC experts/trainers;

deliver feedback and a training report to the DW Akademie project management.

Find the complete call in the downloads section below.

Please submit your offer by April 29, 2024

The project is implemented by DW Akademie in cooperation with the Association of Independent Press (API) and is funded by the European Union and co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).