Opportunities and Tenders

Terms of Reference: Trainer(s) at the Media School Uzbekistan

DW Akademie is currently looking for trainer(s) services for the Media School Uzbekistan from September to November 2024, 2025, and 2026 in the Tashkent region, Uzbekistan.

Find the complete call in the downloads section below We're looking for trainer(s) with the following expertise: expert knowledge of digital journalism,

expert knowledge of digital media management,

advanced knowledge of training methodologies,

long-term experience in facilitating trainings,

excellent written and oral skills in Russian,

knowledge of the region and the media landscape,

intercultural competence,

and the availability to travel to Uzbekistan at the end of September, end of October and end of November. Apply by July 14, 2024.

Downloads