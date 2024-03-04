Terms of Reference: Trainer and consultant services for DW Akademie's media development projects in Asia

For our media development projects in Asia, we are looking for a trainer and consultant with the following expertise:

Media production (online, video, radio, if applicable multimedia / podcasting) in the respective country context;

particular expertise in “Constructive Journalism“, including in conflict and post-conflict societies;

knowledge of developing training strategies for project partners in developing countries;

at least 5 years of experience in Training of Trainers (ToT);

extensive knowledge of the region and the media landscape;

intercultural competence.

Find the complete call in the downloads section below

Please submit your offer by March 15, 2024.