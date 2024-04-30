Terms of Reference: Project support in Bangladesh

The commission includes the following duties and responsibilities, as required in the course of the project:

Work with DW Akademie’s local team in Bangladesh and at headquarters in handling project logistics (incl. acquisition of hotel rooms, workshop facilities, catering, transport and local services for trainings and other activities).

Prepare comparative offers for activity-related logistics services.

Support in preparing financial reports (collect receipts, explanations, translate bills from Bangla to English/German).

Collecting/scanning/project-relevant documents such as feedback forms, photographs of events, press clippings.

Translation of project-relevant documents from Bangla into English.

Occasionally consecutive interpretation from Bangla into English for German staff.

Find the complete call in the download section below.

Apply by May 15, 2024.