Terms of Reference: DW Akademie is looking for a Translator/ Project Officer (f/m/d) in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Please find full information in the ToR in the downloads section below.

In a partnership with the Media Council of Mongolia (MCM), the EU-funded project “Voices for Change - CSOs join forces to advocate for Accountability, Transparency and Public Awareness” (2023-26) is being implemented to strengthen Mongolian CSOs, raise their working standards and build public awareness for civil society concerns. The project “Freedom of Expression and Media Development in Asia: Journalism of the Future” (only 2024), supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), addresses challenges arising from changing media ecosystems, both in Mongolia and the region. MCM shall be supported to sustain its operations under such circumstances.

Key Responsibilities

The applicant will have the following duties and responsibilities:

• Provide translation services for DW Akademie’s in-country activities (oral and in writing).

• Work with DW Akademie’s local team and partner organisations towards sound administration, project-tracking, monitoring, and evaluation.

• Handle project logistics (incl. acquisition of rooms, facilities and local services for trainings and other activities).

• Support in identifying and selecting local experts, consultants, and trainers.

• Network with local cooperation partners, stakeholders, and international media development organisations. Monitor the current developments/state of media freedom in Mongolia and Central Asia.

• Support the project team in Germany in coordination with the overall strategy and other projects of DW Akademie for Mongolia. Additional duties and responsibilities may be required during the project.

Requirements and Qualifications

Mandatory:

• University degree (Master/Bachelor or higher) in media, communication, political science, or a neighbouring field

• At least five years of professional experience in development cooperation/project implementation (i.e. in the field of media or civil society)

• Sound knowledge of local media landscapes, development actors and the current political situation in Mongolia and the region

• Excellent English or German language skills (written and oral)

• Profound understanding of the media sector (including specific terms and expressions)

• Professional experiences with consecutive interpretation (English or German <> Mongolian).

Desirable:

• Professional experiences with simultaneous interpretation (English or German <> Mongolian).

• Professional experience in journalism, and/or public communication is an advantage.

• Familiarity with EU and German development cooperation instruments and strategies.

How to apply

Applications shall be made in writing and provide the following:

• Letter of application, including your desired rate per day in EUR (all required local taxes and legal fees are included and are the responsibility of the contractor).

• Curriculum Vitae (CV). Please submit your application in electronic form to dw-akademie.mongolia@dw.com.

Applications will be accepted until 4th March 2024.

Please send all required documents in one PDF file. The size of the attachment should be limited to max. 3 MB. Interviews with short-listed candidates will take place online as of March 2024.

DW Akademie is Deutsche Welle's center for international media development, journalism training and knowledge transfer. Our projects strengthen the human right to freedom of expression and unhindered access to information. DW Akademie empowers people worldwide to make independent decisions based on reliable facts and constructive dialogue.