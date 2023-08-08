Sign up for PodCircle, DW Akademie’s new podcasting newsletter

Have you taken part in one of DW Akademie’s PodcasTraining workshops? Are you a podcaster looking to grow your show? Do you have a podcast idea and want information on making it a reality? Do you want to know what other podcasters are doing and how they’re reaching their goals and overcoming obstacles?

If so, you’ll want to sign up below for DW Akademie’s new newsletter, the PodCircle. It provides practical news and information for current and future podcasters from Majority World countries and beyond. The newsletter will also feature podcast producers sharing their insights, their success stories and their challenges.

The PodCircle is a place to exchange experiences, learn best-practices, discover what others are listening to and get information on tools and techniques that can improve your podcast or help you start developing one. PodCircle goes out once a month via email or instant messenger, whatever platform is best for you.

Also every month, we’re going to link the newsletter to a PodCircle Meet-up, a virtual get-together where you can meet fellow audio enthusiasts and ask questions about topics that are relevant to you.

We hope you’ll sign up for the newsletter so we can continue building a strong podcasting community – a place where you can explore, learn and connect.