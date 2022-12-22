PodcasTraining - Making an audible difference

As the Coronavirus pandemic and, more recently, the war in Ukraine have shown, during a crisis people need accurate and trustworthy information more than ever. This includes programming that provides reliable answers to pressing questions, reports that debunk mis/disinformation, and content that is produced and packaged in a way that is accessible and relatable so users can better understand the context and complexity of an ongoing crisis.

The goal of the PodcasTraining project of DW Akademie is to support media organizations and media creators who want to strengthen their podcasting skills and knowledge, including how to develop, produce and distribute crisis podcasts. The project is supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).