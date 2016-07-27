DW Akademie supports freedom of expression and access to information around the world. Based on our analysis model we take a comprehensive look at media systems and realize effective and sustainable projects.

Freedom of expression and access to information inform every aspect of DW Akademie's work in media development. Following on from this, our analysis model has human rights at its core, with our goal being to enable all people to freely inform and express themselves. The model provides a comprehensive framework for the planning and implementation of sustainable media development, not just for DW Akademie, but also for others active in the sector. The underlying principle of DW Akademie's analysis model is a human rights-based approach.

Comprehensive: Four key areas of strategic action

Diverse fields of action need to be considered when developing strategies and planning holistic projects to create and support media environments that are free, pluralistic and independent. Activities in each of the key areas can help foster access to information and freedom of expression. Arguably, true progress can only be achieved through the interplay of, and synergies between, the areas of strategic action.



To learn more, click here for the interactive graphic.

The underlying principle of DW Akademie's analysis model is a human rights-based approach. Therefore, at the center of our strategies is Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights , which states:

“Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”

When people have access to information and are able to express their ideas freely and without fear, they can better realize their other human rights and shape their lives.

Political and legal frameworks

A political climate conducive to free and open dialogue and a legal framework in accordance with human rights standards are preconditions for freedom of expression and information. This means consulting state and government institutions on the implementation and practice of laws related to human rights standards; strengthening self-regulatory bodies; or supporting civil society organizations operating in the areas of media freedom, freedom of expression and access to information.

Qualification

Highly qualified, ethical and competent media practitioners are vital for the media sector. Sustainable qualification structures that increase human capacity ensure that media workers, the most important intermediaries for the exchange of ideas and information, can fulfill their role. This includes activities such as the development of sustainable education, training structures and training programs as well as curricula development. The establishment of journalism schools, training departments within media organizations or dual training courses which combine theory with hands-on-experience in media outlets is vital for a professional and independent media sector. Building professional networks and upgrading the skills of teaching staff is also essential.

Professionalism and economic viability of the media sector

Viable, independent and diverse media institutions are essential for ensuring freedom of opinion and expression, because economic viability is a precondition for editorial independence and quality. This includes consultancy on sustainable business models, the transformation of state-owned media into public-service media, or support for professional media organizations in areas such as improving journalistic quality or strengthening editorial independence.

Participation in society

In order to engage in meaningful dialogue, individuals must have a chance to make their voices heard. A plural and active civil society is an integral part of open and free media landscapes. This key area focuses on dialogue and strengthening civil society, with special emphasis on empowering individuals and vulnerable groups by enhancing their communication capacities so that their voices are heard. It also includes advancing media literacy, fostering media monitoring conducted by citizens, and supporting grassroots initiatives to create community media.

Digital transformation

DW Akademie's analysis model integrates digital transformation as an issue that cuts across and affects all four key areas: political and legal frameworks need must be to be reformed to reflect digital realities; media professionals need relevant qualifications to understand the various aspects of the digital media environment; the professional media sectors require support in adapting their business models to the internet age; people should have the chance to use social media and other new digital platforms to participate and have their voices heard; civil society needs to be a watchdog capable of defending privacy and human rights against government surveillance and commercial interests. Digital transformation is a reality that shapes the right of all people to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds.



The analysis model was developed by DW Akademie in consultation with Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) with the aim of defining development policy on fostering freedom of expression and access to information. It can also serve as a guide for others looking to establish media development programs and projects.