New: Video news reports for German learners

DW is now offering even more formats for learning German – in the form of short video news that is simplified linguistically for beginners. From Monday to Friday, learners can now improve their language skills by watching the latest news reports. The clearly spoken videos at A2 level train listening and viewing comprehension. In addition, the full transcript with glossary is available to read along with and can be downloaded as a PDF. This should make it particularly easy for teachers to use in the classroom.

Kurz und leicht – Video-Nachrichten zum Deutschlernen complements DW's news-based language learning program, which previously only offered formats for advanced learners: Slowly spoken news, adapted text contributions and, once a week, exercises on videos from the DW program – which all required B1 level knowledge and above. Thanks to "Kurz und leicht," beginners now also have access to DW news in German on a daily basis.

Cross-departmental cooperation

Behind the new service lies a complex production process. "It was a challenging task to create the production workflow for the video news. It is cross-departmental and involves many subtasks up to the finished product. I am delighted that we received so much in-house support during development," said Kristina Diewald-Orth, project manager for "Kurz und leicht."

Many thanks go to the Production, News Programs (News and Current Affairs), Licensing (Legal), Production and Requirements Management, Design, Archive and Informations, Studio Bonn and Editing Berlin departments.

