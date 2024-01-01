Internet fragmentation refers to the trend of different countries or regions implementing their own unique regulations and restrictions on internet access and content. There are a number of technical, political, and commercial factors to fragmentation, some of which pose a risk to the free flow of information across digital and geographical borders.

Recently, worries have increased about states and commercial players adopting policies that might break up the internet into disconnected segments. On a global political level, the aim of avoiding internet fragmentation has gained traction.