Fragmentation of the internet

Internet fragmentation refers to the trend of different countries or regions implementing their own unique regulations and restrictions on internet access and content. There are a number of technical, political, and commercial factors to fragmentation, some of which pose a risk to the free flow of information across digital and geographical borders.

Recently, worries have increased about states and commercial players adopting policies that might break up the internet into disconnected segments. On a global political level, the aim of avoiding internet fragmentation has gained traction.

Symbolbild Weltwirtschaft Global Economy Globalisierung

Introduction

Is the internet fragmented?

Technically, the internet speaks a common language as long as its structural fundaments, protocols and identifiers, are universally used. But political and commercial forces are working towards fragmentation.
Fumio Kishida speaks to an audience at IGF

Open, free, unfragmented

How the UN wants to safeguard the global digital infrastructure

Amidst difficulties to pin down the term internet fragmentation, the importance of a unified internet for global progress has been stressed on the 2023 Internet Governance Forum in Kyoto, Japan.
Anne Marie Engtoft at the Web Summit 2023

interview

A perspective on safeguarding freedom, access, and information integrity

Explore Danish Tech Ambassador Anne Marie Engtoft Meldgaard's views on a fractured internet, freedom of expression, tech responsibilities and media's role in the digital era.
Elena Pixera  at RightsCon Costa Rica

icann

The most important organization you may never have heard of

In this interview, Elena Plexida from the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers speaks about the organization's relation to governments and dispels myths about internet fragmentation.

Lokman Tsui

Guest Article

Digital authoritarianism, technology, and the power of the people

Freedom of expression activist and digital rights scholar Lokman Tsui explores oppression, resistance, and the shifting roles of tech in Hong Kong.

Portrait of Bruna Martins dos Santos

Navigating the digital divide

Between governance and fragmentation

In this interview, Brazilian internet governance expert Bruna Martins dos Santos speaks about emerging technologies and the hope for a more inclusive and less fragmented digital future.

Maria Ressa

opinion

Strong voices needed for the protection of a free and open internet

A free and open internet faces risks from political and economic interests. An urgent call for the global, accessible communication network to counter fragmentation.
Portrait of Javier Pallero at RightsCon Costa Rica

Interview

"We need a constitution of the internet"

Argentinian digital policy analyst Javier Pallero on current frontlines in global internet policy and the need to re-distribute power to save interoperability.
Portrait of the interviewee

interview

The quest for a secure digital future

The United Nation's Envoy on Technology shares insights on media, freedom of expression, and the need for a new consensus on multi-stakeholder governance.